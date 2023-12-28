St George’s Fields Car Park, between the Rivers Ouse and Foss, was closed today as yesterday’s rain swells the two rivers.

It is low lying and usually among the first parts of the city centre to flood.

A large sign saying “Car Park Closed Flooding” was put in the entrance with bollards blocking the way in.

But there was a steady stream of cars going round the notice and bollards, into the car park and being parked.

The queue for Coppergate Centre Car Park, York (Image: Newsquest)

When approached, drivers told The Press they had had great difficulty finding a car parking place elsewhere and didn’t realise that their car was likely to be flooded if they left it there.

Those who spoke to The Press said they were not local.

Queue for Castle Car Park (Image: Newsquest)

Most of the car park was empty.

Elsewhere, car parks were crammed with cars cruising round and round them waiting for people to leave so they could take their place.

Long queues built up on the roads outside car parks in different parts of the city as people flocked to York for the post Christmas sales. The Inner Ring Road was solid with traffic in both directions.

As of 11.48am today, the Environment Agency is warning of flooding in “Properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.”