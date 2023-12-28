A 16-year-old girl from North Yorkshire who was reported missing earlier today (Thursday, December 18) has been found, police have confirmed.
North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to find the girl who was last seen in Scarborough at around 9.50pm yesterday.
A force spokesperson said officers were carrying out “extensive enquiries” to find her.
Police have now confirmed that she has been found.
"The 16-year-old girl who went missing in Scarborough has now been found," the spokesperson said.
"Thank you to all who shared the appeal to locate her."
