It’s thought Wetherspoon's very own Tim Martin who founded the chain from a single pub in London back in 1979 will be knighted for his services to business.

There are now almost 900 sites across the UK, which are known for budget-friendly meals and drinks.

Martin was “one of the most high profile supporters” of Brexit and was “regularly seen campaigning to leave the EU alongside Boris Johnson,” reports MailOnline.

But Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch is said to have “pushed his candidacy behind the scenes arguing that it is wrong for successful entrepreneurs to be overlooked by the Establishment because they supported Brexit.”

Commenting on the speculated nomination, I’m A Celebrity star and former MEP Nigel Farage, described Martin as a “larger than life character, an entrepreneur to his fingertips and great company.”

Meanwhile, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “I am delighted to hear this as Tim not only was brave enough to take up the political cudgels in support of the majority of the British people but he also brings daily cheer to people's lives through the good value provided by his pubs. A true British paladin."

Elsewhere, former Cabinet minister David Jones said: “Tim Martin played a big part in the Brexit campaign. He was in tune with the national sentiment and understood the desire of the British people to recover their independence. The honour is well deserved and long overdue.”

According to Mail Online, the Cabinet Office declined to comment ahead of the New Year Honours list being released.

A spokesman said: "It would be inappropriate to comment on speculation regarding potential honours recipients. The honours list will be published shortly in the usual way.'

What is the New Year Honours list 2024?





The New Year Honours list marks “the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the UK.”

Most honours are awarded at the beginning of the new year and on King Charles’ official birthday in June.

During the King’s first New Year Honours, he gave knighthoods to Queen guitarist Brian May and artist Grayson Perry.

England football captain Leah Williamson received an OBE and fellow Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White were given MBEs.