The Tapp on the Tutt in Boroughbridge also reports a ‘fantastic’ and ‘better than expected’ festive season with a new look and new name.

The pub on Bridge Street was previously the Three Horseshoes until pub entrepreneur Simon Wade bought the Grade 2-listed building several months ago and lavishly refurbished it.

Burnley-born Simon grew up in Halifax, attended catering college at Huddersfield and after working some years in London, returned to Yorkshire in the 1990s.

He worked at places including The Guy Fawkes Inn in York and what also became the city’s Fat Badger.

Starting a family in Boroughbridge, Simon then took on the Grantham Arms in 2018 and later the Fox and Hounds at nearby Langthorpe, gaining its freehold in 2020.

Then, the pandemic struck, with the venues focussing on home deliveries, and the two pubs, simon says, coming out stronger than when they went in.

The Grantham Arms expanded with more bedrooms and an al fresco area and he took the freehold of it in August.

Last summer, with the pending retirement of Alison Craddock, owner of the Three Horseshoes, Simon was able to gain the freehold of his third pub.

Simon saw potential in such a prime town centre site with many ‘amazing’ historic features, such as its wood panelling and glasswork, boosting its kerbside with new seating and fencing.

He recruited Emma Ward as manager, who had been in hospitality all her life, trained by Timothy Taylor’s.

Simon then undertook the revamp and changed the name, aiming to put the pub ‘back on the map.’ The new name reflects the Tutt river nearby.

“The remit was to make it appealing to residents that had not been in before,” he said.

Boroughbridge has doubled in size in the past four years, fuelling the venue’s potential.

It now has 6 hand pulled beers instead of two and longer opening hours, especially over Christmas.

The pub also offers food, ranging from breakfasts, brunches, lunches and dinners, typically pub classics.

It’s a recipe that is working well with Boroughbridge townsfolk.

Paul Blakey said: “I love the pub. It’s great, it’s spot on. They have lifted it. It’s a different pub with a great array of beers.”

Adie Marsden said: “It’s brilliant. It’s a great improvement. More people are coming in.”

Barry and Liz Harmer said to Simon: “You have brought this pub back to life. It’s everything, the ambience, people, it’s a proper local.”

But it doesn’t end there.

After reporting a fantastic and wonderful Christmas, where it was standing room only for the Boxing Day Bingo, Simon says he plans a microbrewery in the cellar.

He added of Boroughbridge: “It’s a boom town but it still retains that community feel.”