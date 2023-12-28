The incident happened in Boots in Sherburn-in-Elmet on November 15.

Retail stock was taken, police confirmed.

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of two men and has asked the public to contact them if they are recognised.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries so far failed to identify those responsible.

“Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email Jamie.Kennerley@NorthYorkshire.Police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number #12230217681 when passing on information.