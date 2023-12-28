The incident happened at Tyke 2000 in Church Street, Malton, at around 9.05pm on Sunday, November 19.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force has been unable to identify the offender so far.

They urged anyone who recognises the man in the image to get in touch as he could help the investigation.

Anyone that can help should email Jamie.Kennerley@NorthYorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for PC Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the police reference number 12230225053 when passing on information.