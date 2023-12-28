Taylor Fenwick, 22, is alleged to have killed Luke Miller early on Boxing Day morning.

He appeared in the dock of Courtroom One flanked by a dock officer.

Fenwick, of Rosemary Court, Tadcaster, spoke only to confirm his name and address during the brief hearing.

Defence Solicitor Colin Byrne, who represented Fenwick, did not apply for bail.

He said he could not apply as magistrates' courts do not have the power to grant bail in a murder case.

Three magistrates sitting together remanded Fenwick into prison custody.

They heard that he is expected to deny the charge and sent the case to Leeds Crown Court for a preparatory hearing tomorrow (Thursday).

The judge will then give directions to the prosecution and the defence regarding the preparation of the case for trial. He or she can also consider releasing Fenwick on bail if he makes a bail application.

Fenwick was arrested after an incident in Rosemary Court, Tadcaster, early on Boxing Day.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 7.20am.

Shortly after their arrival, Mr Miller, who lived in Tadcaster, was declared dead. A post mortem later established that he had died from a stab wound.

Police closed off the area while they carried out forensic searches and investigations.

Before Fenwick appeared before York Magistrates Court, Mr Miller’s family paid tribute to him.

“There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son Luke,” they said in a statement issued through North Yorkshire Police.

“Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always.”