Jester and Smedley, who are part of the Clifford Street venue's shows, handed out presents and brought some festive fun to those children who were on the ward on Wednesday, December 20.

General manager of The York Dungeon Mark Mattinson said: We’re proud of where we live, and to be able to do something so magical for children who need it most is something spooktacular.”

Members of The York Dungeon team (Image: The York Dungeon)

The visit was arranged in partnership with York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

On the evening of the same day, a number of the dungeon’s most infamous characters, including Dick Turpin, entertained Christmas shoppers with a Christmas carol performance and collected donations in St Helen’s Square in York.

In total they have raised over £1,000 for the charity partner to their parent company this year.