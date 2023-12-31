William, who is about two years old, was brought to the RSPCA's animal home on Landing Lane by an inspector.

"Sadly on arrival William had extremely sore eyes, for which he saw the vet," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"He had a condition called entropion, where his eyelashes rubbed on his eyes."

William needed corrective surgery.

"But he is now on his way to a full recovery," the staff member said.

"His eyes may still be a little red, as he has only just had the surgery done."

Staff at the animal home describe William as a 'very sweet, and affectionate boy who absolutely loves attention'.

"He is first to the front of the cubicle as soon as he hears you coming and just laps up all the attention he can get," the staff member said.

"William will make an amazing family pet and bring his new people lots of love and fun."

William is suitable to live with children aged five years and over, although staff at the animal home are unsure whether he would be able to live with another cat.

They say he loves company and would prefer it if his new owners could be around a good part of the day.

He will probably spend a good deal of his time inside the house.

To find out more about William, or to see what other animals are available for adoption at the RSPCA's York animal home, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.