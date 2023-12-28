Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after over £100 worth of health products were stolen from a store in North Yorkshire.
The thief struck at World Wide Shopping Mall in Chancery Lane, Malton, between 10.30am and 10.45am on Monday, November 20.
Anyone who recognises the man should email Jamie.Kennerley@NorthYorkshire.Police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for PC Kennerley.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230220781 when passing on information.
