The streaming giant has confirmed that ‘limited advertisements’ will begin appearing to those who do not pay to go ad-free.

UK prime subscribers will be charged £2.99 to go ad-free, for instance.

Amazon’s change follows similar updates on Disney+ and Netflix. But those services offer ad-supported tiers at lower prices, rather than showing ads to all of their users.

Amazon Prime is being ridiculous. I already pay the monthly subscription and have to pay extra to view certain movies and on top of that it’s extra for ad-free? Netflix ain’t the only ones bugging. — Cloud (@OnClaudeN9ne) December 27, 2023

Streaming services have rushed to introduce advertising to generate extra cash from subscribers, which they say will be used to invest in new content.

In an email to Prime members, Amazon said the change will “allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time”.

It said it aims to have “meaningfully fewer ads than ad-supported TV channels and other streaming TV providers”.

Earlier this year, the tech giant confirmed it would begin rolling out advertising on Prime Video in several countries, including the UK, US, Germany, Canada and others.

Advertising will begin appearing for users in the US from January 29

The company confirmed users are not required to take any action before the change kicks in, and there would be no change to the current price of a user’s membership – unless they choose to sign up for the ad-free option.

Amazon Prime currently costs £8.99 a month in the UK for services including next-day and same-day delivery on millions of items on the marketplace, advert-free listening on its music streaming platform, and access to original TV series and films on Prime Video.

Amazon said that the price will not be changing in 2024.