We have just returned from the Theatre Royal having seen the most wonderful pantomime in the good old fashioned way of including the audience and involving a very energetic cast, all of whom gave their all to entertain.
They were rewarded with a great standing ovation at the end.
This was well deserved and a delight to see the theatre full to the brim.
Go and see them if you have not done so and you will not be disappointed.
Even the dog deserved the applause.
Barbara Saville, Copmanthorpe
