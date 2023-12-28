Luke Miller, 23, from the Tadcaster area was pronounced dead after the incident in Rosemary Court, Tadcaster.

“There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son Luke,” his parents said in a tribute through North Yorkshire Police.



“Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always.”

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson urged members of the public to respect the privacy of Luke’s family and friends at this “extremely difficult time”.

Commercial Street in Tadcaster closed on Boxing Day after the incident (Image: Tadcaster Citizen)

As The Press reported, police were called to the scene in Rosemary Court at 7.20am on Tuesday, December 26.

Shorty after officers and paramedics arrived Luke was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem was carried out yesterday (Wednesday, December 27) and gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest, a force spokesperson said.

“Incidents of this nature are truly shocking and we wanted to reassure those who live or work in the local area, we believe this to be isolated with no further risk to the wider community,” the spokesperson said.

“We would also encourage anyone who has been affected by what they have seen or heard, to seek help, and details of agencies can be found on our website.

“Please refrain from speculating about the events or circumstances surrounding this incident, this is not helpful to the investigation or family and friends who have lost a loved one.”

Police urge anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to officers to call 101.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.