Three flood warnings – meaning ‘act now, flooding expected’ – were in place before 9am this morning (Thursday, December 28).

The most recent River Ouse warning from the Environment Agency is for Naburn Lock Buildings and Lock Cottages.

It said flooding is expected there from 12.30pm today.

The Environment Agency has put two more warnings in place for the River Ouse on Thursday.

One notice said flooding is expected at properties along Queen’s Staith, in South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place, St George’s Field car park and Rowntree Park from 11am.

The other said further flooding could occur at properties in King’s Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millenium Bridge from 4am.

What it means for you

The Environment Agency added: “Further rainfall is forecast over the next few days.

“We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and are checking rivers for blockages in the area.

“Our incident rooms are open and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“We are liaising with emergency services and local authorities.

“Avoid low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”

The agency said the Foss Barrier was operating.

Flood warnings in York

The following flood warnings were put in place by 9am on Thursday, December 28.