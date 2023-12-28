Yet again we see images in The Press of the revised plans for York Central (New images show how Government Hub at major York Central project could look, Press online, December 16).

But exactly where is this gigantic office block going? I have no idea.

I have been to most of the seminars etc and have never seen these images before. It brags about all the new walkways, cycle paths etc. We have that now, all they are doing is re-routing them.

Dave Matthewman, Green Lane, Acomb

 