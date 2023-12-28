Yet again we see images in The Press of the revised plans for York Central (New images show how Government Hub at major York Central project could look, Press online, December 16).
But exactly where is this gigantic office block going? I have no idea.
I have been to most of the seminars etc and have never seen these images before. It brags about all the new walkways, cycle paths etc. We have that now, all they are doing is re-routing them.
Dave Matthewman, Green Lane, Acomb
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel