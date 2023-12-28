Northern Powergrid said 190 properties in Nunthorpe Road, Bishopthorpe Road, Clementhorpe and Scarcroft Road had no power at around 9.15am.

A spokesperson for the firm said the power cut has been caused by an “unexpected problem” with cables or equipment in the area.

By 10.30am power had been restored.

Read next:

As The Press reported, heavy rain and wind hit York yesterday during Storm Gerrit.

A yellow warning for rain had been issued by the Met Office which was stood down last night.