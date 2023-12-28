Almost 200 homes in York were without power this morning (Thursday, December 28) in the aftermath of Storm Gerrit.
Northern Powergrid said 190 properties in Nunthorpe Road, Bishopthorpe Road, Clementhorpe and Scarcroft Road had no power at around 9.15am.
A spokesperson for the firm said the power cut has been caused by an “unexpected problem” with cables or equipment in the area.
By 10.30am power had been restored.
As The Press reported, heavy rain and wind hit York yesterday during Storm Gerrit.
A yellow warning for rain had been issued by the Met Office which was stood down last night.
