Teams have carried out work at York railway station and to the tracks between Skelton and Beningbrough to deliver smoother, more reliable and more frequent journeys.

Engineers have worked around the clock from late on Christmas Eve to early morning Wednesday to deliver upgrades and improvements to the railway network.

Through York station, engineers completed vital track renewals, including replacing switches and crossings, the specialist pieces of equipment allowing trains to move from one track to another. Work was also completed on the station’s overhead electric wires.

Between Skelton and Beningbrough, Network Rail teams installed new track and ballast, the specialist stones which rails sit on. As a result of both projects, Network Rail says passengers can experience smoother journeys on a more reliable railway.

Network Rail completed the work over the Christmas period as no trains run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, allowing the work to be carried out without impacting on passengers’ journeys.

Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “Our teams have completed some major improvements to the railway in North Yorkshire which will enable passengers to enjoy better experiences when travelling by train.

“Engineers have worked around the clock since late on Christmas Eve, giving up their Christmases with loved ones, and I am grateful for the work they have completed, delivering benefits to passengers.”