The incident happened at an address at Rosemary Court in Tadcaster at around 7.20am on Boxing Day.

North Yorkshire Police said today, the hearing will take place at 9.15am in Court 1.

On Tuesday, police blocked off the area as they carried out their investigations.

In an update on social media yesterday, police said:

"Formal identification has taken place and his next of kin has been informed.

"A post-mortem was carried out today (Wednesday, 27 December) and gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.

"Officers would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while the initial investigation was carried out in the vicinity of Rosemary Court yesterday. The outside scene has now been lifted along with road closures which were in place.

"We would also like to thank those who has assisted officers with their investigation and who have come forward to provide information which may assist our enquiries."

In the appeal, a police spokesperson urged anyone with information about the crime to get in touch with police on 101 as a “matter of urgency” quoting reference 12230244233.

In particular they want to hear from anyone who:

Witnessed the incident or the events surrounding it.

Lives or works in the area and whose property is fitted with external CCTV, including video doorbells.

Was driving through the area around the time of the incident and whose car is fitted with a dashcam.

If you wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.