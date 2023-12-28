East Yorkshire Police has named the girl as Abbie Wilson from Bradford.

Abbie died when the blue Skoda Kodiaq she was travelling in was in a collision with a black Audi on Garrowby Street (A166), 13 miles east of York, shortly before 5pm.



Talking about Abbie, her family said: “Abbie was such a lovable young girl. She would constantly have us looking at houses she would find on the internet, describing her dream home for when she grew up.



“We will miss her so much.”



The family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

A 66-year-oln man, who has yet to be identified, also died at the scene.

Six people were also seriously injured.

Police are appealing to anybody who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from this area at the time, to call 101 quoting reference 23*182208.