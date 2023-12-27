The incident happened at Inner Space Station in Hull Road at about 1pm on Friday, December 24.

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man in connection with the theft of the diesel, worth £165.61.

The force has said anyone with information about the man’s identity and where he can be found is asked to email laura.kelly@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Laura Kelly.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230223546 when passing on information.