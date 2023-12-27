THIEVES have targeted a petrol station in York, taking more than £150 of diesel.
The incident happened at Inner Space Station in Hull Road at about 1pm on Friday, December 24.
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man in connection with the theft of the diesel, worth £165.61.
The force has said anyone with information about the man’s identity and where he can be found is asked to email laura.kelly@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Laura Kelly.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference 12230223546 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article