It happened at B&Q Hull Road, in York at 10.22am on Saturday, December 23.

A police spokesman said: "A woman entered the store and stole a Dewalt Hybrid black and grey waterproof jacket priced at £55. The woman was verbally abusive towards staff before leaving the store.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230243032 when passing on information.