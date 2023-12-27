A multi-agency response has been triggered, with steps taken to once again initiate the pumping plan.

The River Derwent level at Malton is currently 2.2m but the current forecast is that it will reach approximately 4m by 1pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Cllr Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Councillor for Norton, said: "This is below the 4.2m that would lead to the closure of County Bridge. That said, ground water at Castlegate may impact the need to close the road. This will be closely monitored over coming days.

"The Ground water level is currently 21.48 mAOD. It is too early to forecast the peak height or date but we anticipate that this will increase.

"We are currently ensuring that we have pumps deployed in the usual locations. They are not active but operational teams will ensuring they are turned on if required.

"In Norton, Yorkshire Water will be looking to set up the Church Street Road pump this afternoon in preparation for turning it on in the early hours of tomorrow. This will unfortunately lead to the partial road closure on Church Street."

"The partial road closure will need to remain on Sheepfoot Hill due to the collapsed road. There has been no further risks identified with the void caused by the utility reinstatement.

Cllr Duncan added: WWe will need to monitor the ground water to assess the need to close County Bridge to pedestrians. Norton Road will remain open to two-way traffic.

"After Storm Gerrit has passed we will continue in a period of unsettled weather. The next event we are keeping an eye on is Saturday."

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: "Due to the potential of rising water levels on the River Derwent tomorrow (Dec 28) there will be a partial road closure on Church Street in Norton. This is to ensure there is a safe pedestrian walkway while Yorkshire Water’s pump is in place across the pavement, on street parking on St Nicholas Street is currently suspended.

"Motorists coming into Malton across County Bridge will not be able to turn left to Norton and will instead be directed along Welham Road.

"Please be reassured this is all part of the multiagency flood plan and not due to any wider concern."

We are grateful to everyone for their patience while these measures are in place."