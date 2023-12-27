The HR-V’s petrol-electric hybrid powertrain delivers a smooth and enjoyable drive while providing decent fuel economy.

And the exceptional amount of space in the uncluttered cabin makes the third-generation HR-V easy to live with, with rear seats legroom increased by 35mm compared to the previous generation.

There’s just the one engine option but it’s a good one - a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder hybrid with two electric motors and an Atkinson-cycle petrol engine.

It makes for a combined 129bhp, which propels the HR-V from a standing start to 62mph in 10.7 seconds.

It feels just about quick enough for a car in this market, striking a decent balance between performance and economy, with the combined fuel figure coming in at 52.3mpg and emissions of 122g/km.

The continuously variable automatic gearbox works well and is at its best when you take a relaxed driving approach and don’t hurry it too much.

There are three modes ensuring an optimal performance and effectiveness in all circumstances.

The handling is trustworthy, with the car’s steering being well-weighted and offering enough feedback for the driver to feel involved.

Overall ride comfort was good, with the suspension soaking up the worst bumps without being so soft as to affect the feel of the car when progressing along the B-roads. Revised suspension components have increased stability and reduced body roll.

Honda’s Agile Handling Assist system further improves the stability of the car, which has a sure-footed feel.

In terms of appearance, the HR-V has a fresh look with a clean, simple yet sleek silhouette - the roof height having been reduced from the previous model.

The headlights have a stylish look, while a crisp horizontal shoulder line generates a sense of forward momentum.

The interior invokes a premium feel with contemporary fabrics and textured soft-touch materials.

It also incorporates an Air Diffusion System, aimed at improving the conditions inside the vehicle.

Seats designed to minimise fatigue, while there’s plenty of space both front and back within this five seater.

Honda has added a hands-free power tailgate with the ’walk away close’ feature for loading convenience.

The tailgate aperture and flat cargo floor ensure easy loading access.

The unique packaging provides a class-leading occupant space and houses a centre tank layout that allows the retention of the versatile Magic Seats.

The vehicle hosts advanced in-car technology such as Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, in-car WiFi capability and remote services to keep occupants connected with their online worlds.

The vehicle also offers increased driver assistance with enhanced Honda Sensing features.

The system includes an enhanced HD camera and high-speed image processing hardware for better awareness of surroundings and night-time operation.

As an all-round package, the HR-V is a compelling vehicle, offering great practicality, ease of use and plenty of tech, all at a reasonable price.

HR-V Advance Style

ENGINE: 1.5-litre i-MMD, four-valve unleaded

POWER & TORQUE 131PS, 253Nm

EMISSIONS (combined, WLTP) 122g/km

OTR Price: £36,265

TRANSMISSION: e-CVT

PERFORMANCE: 0 - 62 mph and 106mph