Humberside Police said the crash happened on the A166 near Garrowby Hill shortly before 5pm on Boxing Day and involved a black Audi A4 and a blue Skoda Kodiaq.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended, however the driver of the Audi, a 66-year-old-man, died at the scene.

“A ten-year-old girl, who was in the Skoda at the time, was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

“Both of their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

“Six other people suffered what are thought to be serious injuries in the collision.”

The force said it was believed that the Skoda was travelling from the coast and the Audi from the York area and have asked anyone that saw the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.

Humberside Police said enquiries are underway and are keen to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time, to call 101 quoting log 339 of December 26.