The county's police say the victims had been away for the weekend and returned home to discover they had been broken into and sentimental jewellery, worth thousands of pounds, had been taken.

It happened at Spacey Houses, Pannal in Harrogate between 4pm on Friday, December 15 and 6.30pm on Sunday, December 17.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are still ongoing to identify the suspect. We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information about items that were taken from the property, and urging people to get in touch if they are offered them."

They include:

A vintage Courtebert champaign dial watch with gold-plated batons and chrome case with grand prix engraving on the back.

A vintage Omega wrist watch with yellow gold case with personalised engraving on the back.

A vintage Titus Geneve chronograph watch with gold casing.

A gold-plated Omega watch which is a C Master model made before the 1960s.

A Rolex made watch which is branded Ingersol on the dial but says ‘Rolex Watch Company’ on the back of the case.

An engagement ring. It is a Lily Arkwright Macey oval in 18-carrot yellow gold with shoulder-set diamonds and a 1.2 carrot diamond on the top.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Benjamin.Ambler2@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 216 Ambler.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230239018.