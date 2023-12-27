In a report about Kool Kids Club, at Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School in Eastholme Drive - which was previously rated good, an inspector has written that “children’s safety cannot be assured at the club due to weaknesses in some staff’s safeguarding knowledge”.

The report also says that “some staff are not able to demonstrate sufficient understanding of some indicators of abuse or of the correct action to take if they have any safeguarding concerns”.

However, it adds: “Despite these weaknesses, children clearly enjoy the time they spend in the club.”

Claire Fielding, Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School’s head, said: “As a school, we are disappointed with the outcome of the Kool Kids Club Ofsted inspection.

“Kool Kids Trustees have already put in place measures to address the issues raised in the report in order to secure a ‘MET’ judgement at their next inspection.

“We recognise that the out-of-school club provision that Kool Kids provides is vital to many parents and carers.

“We are committed to supporting the Kool Kids Trustees and management to ensure the provision continues at the school.

“We would encourage any parents and carers to talk to Kool Kids if they have any questions regarding the report.”

Head teacher Claire Fielding (Image: Supplied)

A statement from Kool Kids Club read: “Trustees, managers and staff regret the outcome of the Kool Kids Club Ofsted inspection.

“Kool Kids Club provides a valued and essential service to many parents and carers.

“The inspector reported that parents say that their children enjoy attending the club before and after school, as well as during the holidays.

“Kool Kids Club welcomes the continued support of Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School and the City of York Council to ensure the provision continues at the school. “Since sharing the report with parents on December 18, trustees and staff have received many supportive messages from parents.

“Parents and carers can contact trustees and managers at the club if they have any questions regarding the report.”