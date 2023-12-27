North Yorkshire Police say the man, who they described as vulnerable, was approached and hit from behind by another man at 7.39pm in Barley Rise in Strensall on Friday, December 22.

A police spokesperson said: “The man was wearing dark clothing with a hood up and reflective motives in the lower calves.

“It is believed he was with another man who was wearing shorts, a red ruck sack and pushing a bike shortly before the assault occurred.”

The police said the victim was assessed by ambulance crew at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said it is requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the male wearing dark clothing and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The force has said that anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email martin.scott@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Martin Scott.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230242397.