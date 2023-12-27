A man was taken to hospital with a head injury after an alleged assault on Christmas Day in York, police have said.
Officers were on the scene in Nunthorpe Road, South Bank, at 8.26pm after receiving a call from the ambulance service.
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
As The Press reported, a police cordon was in place close to BNT off licence and grocery shop on the corner of Nunthorpe Road.
An eye witness said a scene guard was in place.
Police urge anyone with information about the incident to phone 101 and pass information for incident 12230244121.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
- Police say a 21-year-old man was arrested in York in the early hours of Boxing Day 26 on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.
