Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to after a thief struck at a shoe shop in North Yorkshire.
A middle-aged woman entered Shoe Bootique, in Filey, on Tuesday, December 12, and took some items of clothing without paying, said a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson.
She later returned and purchased another item, they added.
Police urge anyone who recognises the woman in the image to colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 and ask for PC Colin Irvine 1223. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230235559 when passing information.
