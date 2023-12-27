Can you identify these men from the CCTV images?
Police have just issued CCTV of two men linked to the theft of alcohol from Morrisons supermarket on Castlegate in Malton between 11am and 11.25am on Monday, November 20.
A spokesperson said: "We're asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men or know their whereabouts.
"Anyone with information is asked to email jamie.kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Kennerley.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
2Please quote reference number 12230221012 when passing on information."
