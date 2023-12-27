Police have just issued CCTV of two men linked to the theft of alcohol from Morrisons supermarket on Castlegate in Malton between 11am and 11.25am on Monday, November 20.

A spokesperson said: "We're asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men or know their whereabouts.

"Anyone with information is asked to email jamie.kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

2Please quote reference number 12230221012 when passing on information."