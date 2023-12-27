The incident happened in Sherburn in Elmet, near Selby, between 3.45pm and 4pm on Wednesday, November 15.

North Yorkshire Police is urging members of the public to get in touch with the force if they recognise the people in the images as officers believe they will have information to help the investigation.

Anyone that can help should email: jamie.kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the police reference number 12230217658 when passing on information.