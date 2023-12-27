POLICE want to speak to a woman after two spiders were stolen from a pet shop in North Yorkshire.
The county's police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to following the theft of two spiders and live food from a Northallerton pet shop.
The theft happened on December 17 and officers want to trace the woman as they believe she will have important information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information that could help to identify her is asked to email William.cooper@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230240058 with any information.
