Police have issued CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after thieves stole alcohol from a supermarket in North Yorkshire.
The incident happened between 11am and 11.25am on Monday, November 20, at Morrisons supermarket in Castlegate, Malton.
Officers urge anyone who recognises the men or know their whereabouts to get in touch.
Anyone with information should email jamie.kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12230221012 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article