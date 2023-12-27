A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the theft happened at World’s End Farm in Sowerby between the morning of Friday, December 15 and Monday, December 18.

The spokesperson said: “The digger is described as a yellow and black, SANY SY18C excavator digger, with a broken front foot plate glass panel.

“The trailer is described as a metal silver, low deck, standard flat-bed trailer.”

The force said it is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email ethan.rowland@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1244 Rowland.

If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230239638.