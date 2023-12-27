A THIEF has struck at a popular York supermarket.
Police in York have issued CCTV images of a man in connection with the theft of a crate of wine from Tesco Express in Gillygate between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Monday, November 27.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images.
Anyone with information is urged to email jamie.kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jamie Kennerley.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230225824 when passing on information.
