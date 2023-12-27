North Yorkshire Police say he was left with a swollen eye following an assault in the early hours of this morning (December 27) in Overdale in Eastfield, near Scarborough at 2.40am.

The force said the victim did not need hospital treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “A member of the public intervened to help after he believed a man was acting suspiciously towards two young girls.

“The man assaulted him before running off in the direction of the Dell before police arrived.”

Police said they are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The spokesperson said: “In particular, officers are appealing for information about the offender.

“He is described as white British, medium build and around 5ft 11ins tall.

“At the time of the incident he was wearing all black clothing with a hood over his head.

“He was carrying a black JD bag and he had dried blood on both of his hands.”

North Yorkshire Police said it would like to speak to the two girls who left the area prior to police arrival, as they may have information that could help the investigation.

The force has said that anyone with information should email paul.o'neill@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul O'Neill.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230244649.