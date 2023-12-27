The collision took place at 11.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 26) on the A1079 near Pocklington close to the junction with The Balk.

A 29-year-old man was driving the car – a black Audi A3 – at the time of the crash and was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the crash and urge anyone who witnessed it to get in touch.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any dashcam footage from this area around the time of the collision, to please get in touch,” a Humberside Police spokesperson said.



“You can do so by calling our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 572 of December 26.”