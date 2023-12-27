The storm arrived in York and North Yorkshire this morning bringing with it heavy rain.

A yellow warning for rain is in place from the Met Office until 6pm, when the wet weather is due to ease.

York-based rail firm LNER has warned passengers to avoid travelling during the storm as disruption is likely.

“Due to severe weather customers are advised not to travel today as services are likely to be subject to significant delays and short notice alterations or cancellations,” an LNER spokesperson said.

They added that customers affected by the disruption with tickets dated today can use their tickets for travel up to and including Friday (December 29).

“Unused tickets for December 27 will be valid for a refund from your point of purchase,” the spokesperson said.

With the yellow warning comes the risk of power cuts, flooding and travel disruption, a Met Office spokesperson warned.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures,” they said.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater.”

No flood warnings have yet been issued for York.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said the worst of the storm will be on the south coast of England where winds are expected to peak at around 70mph.

In the north of Scotland he said snow is likely to cause disruption.

“Rain is an additional hazard from Storm Gerrit, with active weather fronts leading to a wet day for many,” Mr Saunders added.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the storm was named as a warning to people coming home after the Christmas holidays.

“Due to the extent of the warnings that are being issued, it was deemed that a named storm would be a good idea because it will highlight to the public the risk associated, particularly as tomorrow is likely to be quite a busy day on the roads with people travelling back home from Christmas and things like that," he said.

A storm is named when it is deemed to have the potential to cause medium or high impacts on the UK and/or Ireland.

The Met Office and Met Eireann launched the scheme in 2015 to name storms as part of efforts to raise awareness of extreme weather events.