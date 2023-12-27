North Yorkshire Police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of affray after they were called to Gale Lane in Acomb between 10am and 10.15am on Christmas Eve.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended 999 calls about a disturbance and arrested a man in his 30s immediately after the incident.

“He was taken into custody and has been released on bail to allow further enquiries to be carried out.”

The force has said that anyone with information that could assist the investigation, including video footage, should email zoe.hughes@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC333 Hughes.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230243345.