Officers in Scarborough are hoping to return the ring – found in Northway in the town on the morning of Sunday, December 24 – to its owner as a late Christmas present.

They are urging anyone who has lost a ring to get in touch.

“If you have lost your ring, please pop into the station,” a force spokesperson said.

“You will have to describe the ring, and if you have any photos of you wearing it, this would be even better.”