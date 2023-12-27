Police are seeking the public’s help to find the owner of gold ring found on Christmas Eve in North Yorkshire.
Officers in Scarborough are hoping to return the ring – found in Northway in the town on the morning of Sunday, December 24 – to its owner as a late Christmas present.
They are urging anyone who has lost a ring to get in touch.
“If you have lost your ring, please pop into the station,” a force spokesperson said.
“You will have to describe the ring, and if you have any photos of you wearing it, this would be even better.”
