Northern, which operates services between York and Leeds, has published travel advice over the festive period until Wednesday, January 3.

Tricia Williams, the firm’s chief operating officer, said: “Unfortunately, customers travelling over the New Year period should expect disruption.

“This is due to limited train crew availability in some areas and planned engineering works.”

She advised customers travelling over the next week to “check before you travel”.

From Wednesday, January 3, services are expected to return to normal, a Northern spokesperson said.

The disruption comes after Northern train timetables changed on Sunday, December 10.

Kerry Peters, the firm’s regional director, previously told customers to “double check” their regular journeys for any changes.

For more information about the disruption and timetable change visit the National Rail website.