Humberside Police figures showed 999 arrests were made in connection with actual bodily harm (ABH) assaults this in 2023.

It was followed by arrests for common assault, those which either inflict violence or make victims think they will be attacked including threats, raised fists or spitting.

A total of 443 arrests were made for ‘warrant (no bail’ offences, while 427 were in connection with criminal damage to property worth under £5,000.

Affray, fights in public which disturb the peace, was the offence with the fifth-highest total of arrests, 377.

It was followed by 315 arrests for burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal, driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit, 298 arrests, and shop thefts, 246.

A total of 186 arrests were made for recall to prison after release on licence which is revoked, with 151 over harassment not involving violence.

Arrests for breaking or being likely to break bail conditions or the duty to surrender into court custody numbered 149 arrests, while 144 were made over intentional strangulation.

Other offences among the 30 with the highest number of arrests included 114 for rapes of women aged 16 and 72 for sexual assaults on women.

A total of 111 arrests were made for drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place.

There were 82 arrests made for threats to kill and 80 for engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship.

Police made 72 arrests over assaults by beating of emergency workers while a further 117 were made for common assaults on them.

The thirty most common offences people were arrested by Humber Police for in 2023:

Assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm (recordable)- 999

Common assault (recordable)- 959

Warrant (No Bail)- 443

Criminal damage to property valued under £5000 (recordable)- 427

Affray (recordable)- 377

Burglary dwelling- with intent to steal (recordable)- 315

Drive motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit (recordable)- 298

Theft from a shop (recordable)- 246

Recall to prison after release on licence which is revoked- 186

Harassment without violence (recordable)- 151

Arrest by a constable for breaking / likely to break bail conditions – duty to surrender into the custody of a court- 149

Intentional strangulation (recordable)- 144

Assault by beating (recordable)- 141

Breach a non-molestation order – Family Law Act 1996 (recordable)- 138

Robbery (recordable)- 136

Section 18 – grievous bodily harm with intent (recordable)- 123

Common assault of an emergency worker (recordable)- 117

Rape a woman 16 years of age or over – Sexual Offences Act 2003 (recordable)- 114

Drunk and disorderly in a public place (recordable)- 111

Concerned in the supply of a class A drug – other (recordable)- 100

Drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit (recordable)- 94

Burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal (recordable)- 87

Drive a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs (recordable)- 84

Threats to kill (recordable)- 82

Fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time (recordable)- 80

Engage in controlling / coercive behaviour in an intimate / family relationship (recordable)- 80

Section 18 – wounding with intent (recordable)- 78

Sexual assault on a female (recordable)- 72

Assault by beating of an emergency worker (recordable)- 72

Drive whilst unfit through drink (recordable)- 71