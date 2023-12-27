Aldi has been forced to recall one of its product ranges just days after Christmas due to the risk of broken glass.
The supermarket giant has issued an "emergency" product recall on its Lacura Cozmo His and Her 100ml fragrances.
The Eau de Parfums were said to be Paco Rabanne dupes and were set to be great Christmas gift ideas at just £6.99.
But Aldi has now issued an "emergency" product recall on the following items:
- Lacura Cozmo His 100ml
- Lacura Cozmo Hers 100ml
The recall is being made as a "precautionary" measure, Aldi said, due to an issue with the bottles.
Aldi said: "Please note that the following Emergency Withdrawal and Public Product Recall has taken place.
"As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling this product due to a fault which may cause the glass bottle to break."
The supermarket chain added it has removed these products from sale in all stores and is calling all customers who purchased the product to return it to their local store.
A recall has also been issued for the Beldray Revo Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner due to a a safety issue with the bs dc adaptor.
