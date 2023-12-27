A yellow warning for rain is in place until 6pm.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain for most of the day, starting to ease from 5pm.

With the yellow warning comes the risk of power cuts, flooding and travel disruption, a spokesperson for the agency warned.

Heavy rain is forecast over the next 24 hours as Storm Gerrit moves across the UK ⚠️



Take extra care whilst travelling @TheRAC_UK @NationalHways pic.twitter.com/32RX3TxK6u — Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2023

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures,” they said.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater.”

No flood warnings have yet been issued for York.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said the worst of the storm will be on the south coast of England where winds are expected to peak at around 70mph.

In the north of Scotland he said snow is likely to cause disruption.

“Rain is an additional hazard from Storm Gerrit, with active weather fronts leading to a wet day for many,” Mr Saunders added.