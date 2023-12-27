A crash on a major road near York has been cleared.
As The Press reported earlier, one lane was closed on the A64 at Hazelwood near Tadcaster after the crash this morning (Wednesday, December 27).
The accident caused slow moving traffic on the A64 eastbound.
The incident was first reported by the AA at 7.41am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article