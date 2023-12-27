North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.20pm on Boxing Day night to the A19 close to the Cleveland Tontine restaurant after reports of a crash.

A spokesperson for the service said: “Both Northallerton crews attended reports of a single vehicle crash with possible persons trapped.

“Upon attendance a man was trapped in the vehicle, crews were able to release him using crew power only and he was left in the care of ambulance personnel to be transported to hospital for treatment.”