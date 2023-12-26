A yellow warning for rain has been issued for York and parts of North Yorkshire from 3am to 6pm as Storm Gerrit arrives.

The Met Office says there is a “slight chance” of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

There is also the chance of flooding, it adds. No flood warnings are currently in place.

Disruption on roads across the area is also expected.

Storm Gerrit will bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow to parts of the UK through Wednesday. Travel disruption to ferries and flights is expected and driving conditions will be dangerous to high sided vehicles.



“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said the worst of the storm will be on the south coast of England where winds are expected to peak at around 70mph.

In the north of Scotland he said snow is likely to cause disruption.

“Rain is an additional hazard from Storm Gerrit, with active weather fronts leading to a wet day for many,” added Mr Saunders.