North Yorkshire Police is today remembering a constable who died on Boxing Day 30 years ago after arresting a drunk and violent man in York.
PC Richard Ellerker was on foot patrol in the city and sustained injuries after making the arrest.
A short while later he collapsed and died of a heart attack.
“We will always remember him,” said a force spokesperson.
Richard's widow, Frances, told The Press in 2018 how she had never recovered from her devastating loss.
She said her life was “destroyed” at 5.15am on Boxing Day, 1993, when a police superintendent knocked on her door to tell her that her husband had died at York police station of a massive heart attack.
She said she had always believed that his arrest of the violent, drunk man was a key factor in his death, and he might otherwise still be alive today.
Frances said she was speaking out to ensure that Richard was not forgotten, and also to ensure that people appreciated the work police did on a regular basis.
