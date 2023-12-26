They visited Barchester’s Ouse View in Fulford to spread festive joy around the home and deliver presents.

Later in the day residents enjoyed a Christmas dinner washed down with sherry.

"The day was truly delightful. Witnessing everyone come together to infuse the air with Christmas spirit was heartening,” said Joan, a resident at Ouse View.

"The holiday season brings an extra layer of joy to Ouse View, and our fantastic residents wholeheartedly embrace the festive spirit,” added general manager Rebekka Richardson

“The effort and enthusiasm they put into celebrating Christmas make this a truly magical time for all of us.”

Ouse View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.

It provides residential and dementia care for 64 residents from respite care to long term stays.