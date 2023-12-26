Officers and paramedics were called to Rosemary Court, in Tadcaster, at 7.20am today (Tuesday, December 26) after a report of a man with serious injuries at the location.

They attended the scene and shorty after a man in his 20s was pronounced dead, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

His next of kin has been informed, they added.

The area surrounding the scene is currently closed while police officers and specialist teams along with fire officers carry out enquiries and investigate.

Police urge people to avoid the area.

“Although the investigation is in the early stages, we believe this is an isolated incident,” said the force spokesperson.

“We are asking people to refrain from speculating around the death of the man and to respect the privacy of his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

The spokesperson urged anyone with information about the crime to get in touch with police on 101 as a “matter of urgency” quoting reference 12230244233.

In particular they want to hear from anyone who:

Witnessed the incident or the events surrounding it.

Lives or works in the area and whose property is fitted with external CCTV, including video doorbells.

Was driving through the area around the time of the incident and whose car is fitted with a dashcam.

If you wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.